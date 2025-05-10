Taiwan’s new strategy: Make China fear the pain of an invasion
Joyu Wang , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 May 2025, 03:21 PM IST
SummaryTaiwan’s so-called porcupine strategy aims to deter a Chinese invasion—or at least stall it until U.S. support arrives.
TAIPEI : Taiwan’s leaders have embarked on an urgent overhaul of the island’s defenses to prepare for what they see as the possibility of a Chinese invasion by 2027. The purpose: be able to hold on long enough for the U.S. to come to the rescue.
