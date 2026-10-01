Tajikistan's Rogun Hydropower Project: All about the dam set to become the world's tallest

Tajikistan is building what is set to become the world's tallest dam, a vast hydropower project that could reshape the country's electricity system.

The Rogun Hydropower Project, being built on the Vakhsh River, involves a 335-metre-high rockfill dam with a clay core. Once completed, the structure will be taller than the current world's tallest dam and will form the centrepiece of Tajikistan's plans to expand renewable electricity generation, reduce winter power shortages and increase electricity exports.

Advertisement

The project is already generating electricity even though construction of the dam is still underway. Two of the six planned generating units are operational, allowing Tajikistan to increase electricity production as successive stages of the dam and reservoir are completed.

Here is everything you need to know about the Rogun Hydropower Project, from its height and power capacity to its history, financing and regional significance.

How tall will the Rogun Dam be? The Rogun Dam is designed to reach 335 metres (about 1,099 feet).

In August 2026, construction reached a major milestone when the dam was raised to an elevation of 1,155 metres above sea level. At that point, the structure stood at approximately 190 metres high, with construction continuing toward the final 335-metre height.

Advertisement

The latest increase in dam height will allow the reservoir's water level to rise by another 40 metres, reaching 1,140 metres above sea level. This will provide more water and greater hydraulic head for the two turbines already operating, allowing them to generate more electricity while construction continues.

Where is the Rogun Hydropower Project? The project is located on the Vakhsh River in Tajikistan, upstream of the Nurek Hydropower Plant and roughly 110 kilometres from the capital, Dushanbe.

The Vakhsh is a major tributary of the Amu Darya river system, making Rogun important not only for Tajikistan's electricity supply but also for wider water and energy management in Central Asia.

The project is being developed by OJSC Rogun HPP, with Italian construction company Webuild carrying out major civil works under Lot 2.

Advertisement

How much electricity will Rogun generate? The completed plant is planned to have six turbines, each with a capacity of 600 MW, giving the project a total installed capacity of 3,600 MW according to Webuild.

World Bank project documents, however, refer to a designed generation capacity of 3,780 MW.

The World Bank estimates that Rogun could generate about 14,400 GWh of renewable electricity annually. It says this is equivalent to roughly 60% of Tajikistan's current electricity generation and could help address chronic winter power shortages.

Once fully operational, the project is expected to substantially increase Tajikistan's electricity-generation capacity.

Why is Tajikistan building such a huge dam? A central reason is energy security.

Tajikistan has historically faced electricity shortages, particularly during the winter months when demand rises. Rogun is intended to provide a large, more reliable source of domestic electricity and reduce the country's dependence on external energy supplies.

Advertisement

The World Bank says the project could provide around 10 million people with improved access to affordable, reliable and sustainable electricity.

The additional electricity is also expected to support industrial development and economic diversification.

How will the dam be built? Rogun is a massive engineering undertaking involving dam embankment construction, foundation consolidation, underground works and waterproofing.

During the early stages, engineers diverted the Vakhsh River through underground diversion tunnels to allow work on the dam foundations in relatively dry conditions.

Webuild said that, by August 2026, around 49 million cubic metres of material had been placed and more than 500,000 linear metres of drilling had been completed for foundation consolidation and the construction of the grout curtain.

The work includes raising the dam embankment, strengthening the foundation, constructing grouting galleries and installing an impermeable curtain system.

Advertisement

What role will Rogun play? Rogun is being developed as more than a domestic power project.

The World Bank says the plant is expected to support electricity exports to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, helping those countries replace some fossil-fuel-based generation while strengthening regional electricity markets.

The project could therefore become an important part of Central Asia's emerging regional power network.

Its ability to store water and provide electricity when needed could also help integrate variable renewable sources such as solar and wind into regional grids.

A project with a decades-long history Rogun is not a new idea.

Construction began during the Soviet era in 1976, but development was interrupted following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The project was subsequently revived and has evolved into one of Tajikistan's largest infrastructure undertakings.

Advertisement

The current project represents a major attempt to turn the country's enormous hydropower potential into a long-term source of domestic electricity and regional exports.

How much will the project cost? The project's overall financing requirement is much larger than the World Bank's contribution.

The World Bank says Tajikistan cannot finance the project entirely on its own and has therefore been working with international development partners to structure financing.

The World Bank approved the first phase of its Sustainable Financing for Rogun HPP programme in December 2024. The programme was subsequently restructured and became effective in December 2025.

In June 2026, the World Bank approved a further $300 million grant for the project's second phase, bringing its total planned financing for Rogun to $650 million.

Advertisement

Other institutions involved in or considering support include the Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, European Investment Bank, Islamic Development Bank and several bilateral development funds.

(With inputs from content on We Build Group, World Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank websites)

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Tajikistan's Rogun Hydropower Project: All about the dam set to become the world's tallest