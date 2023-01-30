Take care of your gum to save your heart: Here’s why2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 06:59 AM IST
Gum disease, also known as periodontitis, can result in a variety of dental issues, including bleeding gums, bad breath and tooth loss. It may be related to much more significant conditions elsewhere in the body, including the heart, according to Hiroshima University researchers.
