'Take care': WHO expert warns high rates of viruses circulating now

WHO's Covid-19 technical head warned that a range of viruses and pathogens are circulating at a very high rate at present. Expert Maria Van Kerkhove on Twitter wrote, "Covid-19, flu, RSV and other pathogens are circulating at very high rates now". The WHO expert advised people to remain cautious and emphasized getting Covid vaccine. "Use all available tools to keep you & your loved ones safe: vaccinate, mask, distance, ventilate, self-test, stay home if unwell, clean hands… know your risk, lower your risk," Kerkhove wrote.

