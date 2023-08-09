Pakistani court takes up Imran Khan's appeal against corruption conviction, no immediate suggestion of release on bail2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 04:28 PM IST
'Take me out of here; I don't want to remain in jail, the officials quoted Imran Khan, as saying as reported by news agency ANI, citing Geo News of Pakistan
A Pakistani court on Monday took up jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's appeal against conviction on corruption charges on Wednesday, but there was no immediate suggestion of his possible release on bail, his lawyer said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message