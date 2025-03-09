‘Take stringent action against those responsible’: MEA on California’s BAPS Hindu Temple vandalism

India on Sunday strongly condemned the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California, and called for "strict action" against those responsible.

“We have seen reports regarding the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California. We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms. We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts, and also ensure adequate security to places of worship,” said MEA in an official release.

New Delhi also called for adequate security to the places of worship in view of the incident.

Jaiswal was responding to media queries on the incident.

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) on Saturday said that Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills faced desecration.

"In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root," the BAPS Public Affairs posted on X.