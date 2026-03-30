Take the oil! Trump signals interest in seizing Iran’s Kharg Island as war tensions escalate

US President Donald Trump has indicated a willingness to seize Iran’s critical oil infrastructure, including the export hub of Kharg Island, as the Middle East conflict deepens and global energy markets reel from surging prices. In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump framed control over Iranian oil as a preferred strategic objective of the Iran war.

“To be honest with you, my favorite thing is to take the oil in Iran but some stupid people back in the US say: ‘why are you doing that?’ But they’re stupid people,” Trump said.

Kharg Island Emerges as Strategic Flashpoint in US-Iran Conflict At the centre of the escalating tensions lies Kharg Island, through which the majority of Iran’s oil exports pass. Any attempt to seize the facility would mark a significant escalation, potentially drawing the US deeper into a prolonged and costly Iran war.

Trump suggested such an operation would be feasible, stating: “I don’t think they have any defence. We could take it very easily.”

“Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options,” Trump said, adding that a sustained presence might be required. “It would also mean we had to be there (in Kharg Island) for a while.”

The remarks come as the US expands its military footprint in the region, deploying thousands of troops, including Marines and units from the 82nd Airborne Division, amid fears of further escalation.

Oil Prices Surge as Conflict Disrupts Global Energy Flows The intensifying conflict has already reverberated across global markets, with oil prices climbing sharply. Brent crude has surged above $116 per barrel.

Recent attacks have widened the theatre of conflict. A strike on a Saudi air base wounded American personnel and damaged military equipment, while missile launches by Houthi rebels have raised the prospect of a broader regional confrontation. Analysts warn that continued instability could exacerbate an already fragile energy outlook.

Trump's Diplomacy Continues Despite Hardline Rhetoric Despite signalling readiness for forceful action, Donald Trump emphasised that negotiations with Iran are ongoing. He described both direct and indirect talks, facilitated in part by Pakistani “emissaries”, as progressing positively.

“I think we’ll make a deal with them pretty soon,” Trump said, before adding: “It’s possible that we won’t.”

In the interview with Financial Times US President also pointed to what he characterised as concessions from Tehran, including an increase in Pakistan-flagged oil tankers permitted through the Strait of Hormuz. “They gave us 10,” he said. “Now they’re giving 20 and the 20 have already started and they’re going right up the middle of the Strait.”

“Gave US 20 big boats of oil through Strait of Hormuz starting tomorrow morning,” Trump added.

According to Trump, the arrangement was authorised by Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a claim that could not be independently verified.

Iran War, Uncertainty and the Risk of Prolonged Engagement Trump has set an April 6 deadline for Iran to accept a deal to end hostilities or face further US strikes targeting its energy sector. At the same time, he suggested that the conflict has already reshaped Iran’s leadership landscape.

“The people we’re dealing with are a totally different group of people . . . (They) are very professional,” Trump said.

He further claimed uncertainty surrounding the condition of Mojtaba Khamenei, stating: “The son is either dead or in extremely bad shape. We’ve not heard from him at all. He’s gone.”

Tehran, however, has maintained that its leadership remains intact, dismissing such assertions.

A High-Stakes Gamble with Global Implications The prospect of seizing Kharg Island underscores the high-stakes calculus facing Washington. While control over Iranian oil assets could reshape energy geopolitics, it also risks deepening military entanglement and triggering wider instability across the region.

For now, the trajectory remains uncertain—caught between escalating military posturing and fragile diplomatic overtures, with global markets and political leaders closely watching each move.