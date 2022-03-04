This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"Is there a Brutus in Russia?" asked the senator, referring to one of Roman ruler Julius Caesar's assassins.
The former presidential candidate also wondered if "a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg" existed in the Russian military, alluding to the German officer whose bomb failed to kill Adolf Hitler in 1944.
"You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service," he said.
“The only people who can fix this are the Russian people. Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate," he wrote.
The senator, who has served in Congress for over twenty years and has at times been a close ally to former President Donald Trump, had earlier in the day introduced a resolution condemning the Russian president and his military commanders for committing "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity."
Ukraine says at least 350 civilians have been killed since Putin launched the invasion last week, and over 1 million have fled the country.
Moscow claims it does not target civilian areas, despite widespread evidence to the contrary.
Several countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow.
The Biden administration on Thursday ordered new sanctions, blocking Russian business oligarchs and others in President Putin’s inner circle.
Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke late Thursday as Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant, in the eastern Ukraine city of Enerhodar. The assault sparked a fire and raised fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station.
The White House said Biden joined Zelenskyy in urging Russia to “cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site."
Those targeted by the new US sanctions include Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, and Alisher Burhanovich Usmanov, one of Russia’s wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Putin.
The US State Department also announced it was imposing visa bans on 19 Russian oligarchs and dozens of their family members and close associates.
Others targeted include Nikolai Tokarev, a Transneft oil executive; Arkady Rotenberg, co-owner of the largest construction company for gas pipelines and electrical power supply lines in Russia; Sergei Chemezov, a former KGB agent who has long been close to Putin; Igor Shuvalov, a former first deputy prime minister and chairman of State Development Corp.; and Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a Russian businessman with close ties to Putin.
