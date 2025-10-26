‘Take this weather threat seriously’: Jamaica PM issues warning as Hurricane Melissa intensifies

Hurricane Melissa has rapidly intensified into a Category 4 storm with wind speeds of 140 mph. It may become a rare Category 5 by Sunday night (October 26), according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Jamaica is under a hurricane warning while southern Haiti and parts of Cuba are on hurricane watch. The storm’s centre is about 120 miles south-southeast of Kingston. It is moving slowly at 5 mph.

The NHC has urged people in Jamaica to “seek shelter now”. Catastrophic flooding, landslides, and severe winds are expected to persist through Monday night (October 27) and into Tuesday morning (October 28).

Torrential rains have already begun in Haiti, CNN reported. Life-threatening conditions are predicted to continue for several days.

Jamaica is likely to face the brunt of Hurricane Melissa’s impact. Heavy rain, wind damage and storm surge pose major risks.

Haiti faces severe flooding and landslide dangers. Landfall is expected late Monday or early Tuesday.

“I urge Jamaicans to take this weather threat seriously. Take all measures to protect yourself,” CNN quoted Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness as saying.

Hurricane Melissa continues to pose extreme danger across the Caribbean. Jamaica, Haiti and the southern Dominican Republic are expected to face the storm’s worst effects through early next week. Eastern Cuba, the southern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos will also face the effects.

The NHC warned of rainfall up to 40 inches in southern Hispaniola and Jamaica. It has also forecast 18 inches in eastern Cuba.

Hurricane Melissa is expected to cause severe flooding, road damage, and isolated communities. Jamaica is expected to face not only torrential rain but also strong winds from Monday to Tuesday.

It will lead to power outages, fallen trees and structural damage, according to CNN. Authorities have placed all public hospitals in “emergency mode”. They have cancelled elective treatments to free up beds.

“There is nowhere that will escape the wrath of this hurricane. It’s going to sit there, pouring water while it’s barely moving, and that is a significant challenge as long as what is predicted does take place,” Evan Thompson, the principal director of Jamaica’s Meteorological Service, said on October 25.

‘Stay safe’ “In times of emergency, every second counts. Save these contact numbers from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), your first point of contact in any disaster situation,” PM Holness wrote on Twitter (now X).

“Be prepared. Stay safe,” he added.