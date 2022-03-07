The third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders is planned for Monday. Another development influenced by the global situation includes the oil prices soaring more than 6%, touching their highest since 2008 on Monday. This came after the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban. Additionally, the price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon (3.8 liters) on average across the US on Sunday for the first time since 2008. According to the AAA motor club, the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}