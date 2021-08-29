Takeaways from Powell’s address at Jackson Hole

Powell, in his address during the symposium, stated that the central bank would start slowing down its monthly bond purchases or begin ‘tapering’ towards the end of 2021. However, it would be in no hurry to raise the Fed’s benchmark short-term rates thereafter, Powell said. Inflation levels, in his words, had met its test of “substantial further progress" and a “clear progress" had been witnessed in terms of maximum employment and an improving labour market. With the US economy evolving broadly as anticipated, it could be time to start reducing asset purchases towards the end of the year.