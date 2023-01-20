I am confident about the huge opportunity in front of us thanks to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AL. To fully capture this, we'll need to make tough choices. So, we've undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a company. The roles we're eliminating reflect the outcome of that review. They cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions.