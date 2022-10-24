Oath on Bhagwad Gita to 1st Indian-origin PM of UK: Rishi Sunak's many firsts

First cabinet minister to take oath on Bhagwad Gita

Rishi Sunak, when he was made the finance minister of Britain did not shy away from embracing his heritage as he took an oath by placing his hands on the Bhagavad Gita. “I am now a citizen of Britain. But my religion is Hindu. My religious and cultural heritage is Indian. I proudly say that I am a Hindu and my identity is also a Hindu" Sunak had said.