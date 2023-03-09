Afghan's territory shouldn't be used for sheltering terrorism: India

Afghan's territory shouldn't be used for sheltering terrorism: India1 min read . 02:11 PM IST
On Thursday, India made a statement that Afghanistan's land should not be utilized for the purposes of harboring, instructing, organizing, or financing terrorist operations.
This includes terrorists, groups, and entities that have been identified by the United Nations Security Council, as well as drug trafficking.
During the United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan, Ruchira Kamboj, India's permanent representative to the UN, conveyed, "India expects that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts, specifically terrorist individuals and entities prescribed by the UN Security Council. It also means acting against drug trafficking."
Kamboj stressed on the humanitarian situation of Afghanistan and stated it "deeply distressing."
"In response to the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, and in response to the urgent appeals made by the United Nations, India has dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. We are committed to continuing our help to the Afghan people going forward. In this regard, we have provided several shipments of humanitarian assistance, including 40,000 metric tons of wheat, 65 tons of medical aid, and 28 tones of other relief material. Recently, we also sent around 5,000 units of stationery items and winter clothing for the primary school students of the Habiba School in Kabul," India's envoy to the UN, noted.
In addition, Kamboj updated the UNSC on the humanitarian support that India has offered to Afghanistan over the last year.
Kamboj expressed gratitude towards the United Nations for their efforts in Afghanistan and mentioned that India had played an active role in collaborating on the current Unama mandate after the Taliban's seizure of Kabul in 2021.
Furthermore, India raised concerns regarding the escalating efforts to exclude women from public life in Afghanistan. India emphasized the importance of including women and minorities in Afghanistan's future plans and ensuring their rights are fully upheld.
"I would like to reiterate once again that security and stability in Afghanistan will continue to be our priority and India will continue to speak out in support of the Afghan people. Peace and stability in Afghanistan are critical imperatives that all of us need to collectively strive for. India will continue to play its constructive role in the pursuit of this objective. The interests of the Afghan people will always continue to be at the core of all our efforts," Kamboj said.
