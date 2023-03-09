Afghan's territory shouldn't be used for sheltering terrorism: India

"In response to the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, and in response to the urgent appeals made by the United Nations, India has dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. We are committed to continuing our help to the Afghan people going forward. In this regard, we have provided several shipments of humanitarian assistance, including 40,000 metric tons of wheat, 65 tons of medical aid, and 28 tones of other relief material. Recently, we also sent around 5,000 units of stationery items and winter clothing for the primary school students of the Habiba School in Kabul," India's envoy to the UN, noted.