Taliban advances test Afghan forces’ morale as the US leaves

“How can a government that is unable to support its own soldiers and lets a district fall under Taliban control going to arrest the elders who live there?" Mr. Borhani said. The soldiers at Baharak fought for three days and surrendered only after they began to run out of ammunition and realized no help was forthcoming, he added. “If the government cannot support their forces through air or ground, the rest of soldiers see this, and it breaks their morale: they understand that if they have no backup, the result of their fighting will be death."

