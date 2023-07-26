Beauty salons in Afghanistan are facing closure after the Taliban announced a ban, citing religious reasons and concerns about their impact on wedding expenses. The announcement came after a one-month deadline. Although the Taliban did not specify the consequences for non-compliance, rare public opposition was seen.

Beauty salons, according to the Taliban-run Virtue and Vice Ministry, offered services deemed forbidden in Islam, including eyebrow shaping, using others' hair for hair augmentation and applying makeup, which they believe interferes with the ablutions required before prayer.

The ban on beauty salons is the latest restriction imposed on Afghan women, adding to earlier instructions that curtailed their access to education, public spaces and employment opportunities.

The decision to ban beauty salons sparked a rare public protest in Kabul, where beauticians and makeup artists demonstrated against the ruling. Security forces dispersed the gathering, using fire hoses, tasers and firing guns into the air.

The ban has also raised concerns among international groups, particularly regarding its impact on female entrepreneurs. The United Nations has been engaging with Afghan authorities to seek a reversal of the prohibition, PTI reported.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) have called on the de facto authorities to halt the edict, highlighting its negative impact on the economy and women's entrepreneurship.

In addition to concerns over women's rights, many have pointed out the economic consequences of the ban. Approximately 60,000 women working in the beauty industry face losing their jobs, and the ban has further restricted one of the few places women could find community and support after the Taliban's takeover.

Despite initial promises of a more moderate rule compared to their previous time in power in the 1990s, the Taliban's recent measures have been criticised internationally. These measures have included restricting women's access to public spaces and media freedoms, leading to concerns about the country's isolation and a worsening humanitarian crisis amid a collapsed economy.

