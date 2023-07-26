Taliban bans beauty salons for offering services forbidden in Islam amid concerns about impact on female entrepreneurs2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Beauty salons in Afghanistan face closure after the Taliban imposed a ban, citing religious reasons and concerns about wedding expenses.
Beauty salons in Afghanistan are facing closure after the Taliban announced a ban, citing religious reasons and concerns about their impact on wedding expenses. The announcement came after a one-month deadline. Although the Taliban did not specify the consequences for non-compliance, rare public opposition was seen.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×