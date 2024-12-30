Taliban has tightened restrictions in Afghanistan and banned the construction of windows in residential buildings that overlook areas used by Afghan women. It has also said that the existing windows should be blocked, reported AFP.

"Seeing women working in kitchens, in courtyards or collecting water from wells can lead to obscene acts," according to the decree posted by government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on social media platform X.

Municipal authorities asked to monitor construction sites To impose the ban on windows in specified areas, municipal authorities and other relevant areas have been asked to monitor construction sites.

Officials have also been asked take relevant action in residential areas where such windows with clear sight to women working areas exist. In such cases, they would encourage owners to build a wall or obstruct the view "to avoid nuisances caused to neighbours", the decree states.

Taliban's regressive policies towards women Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, since then its has replaced all the progressive policies of the government towards women. The move has prompted the United Nations to denounce the "gender apartheid" it has established.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban has banned post-primary education for girls and women. Females are not even allowed to take jobs and visit parks and other public places.