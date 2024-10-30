Taliban bans women from praying aloud in each other’s presence

The Taliban has enforced a new law in Afghanistan requiring women to cover themselves and limiting their voices to private settings fully. The law emphasises strict adherence to their interpretation of Sharia, with morality police authorised to punish violations.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 12:58 PM IST
(FILES) Afghan Burqa-clad women walk along a road during the celebration of third anniversary of Taliban takeover of Afghanistan near Ahmad Shah Massoud square in Kabul on August 14, 2024. Afghanistan's Islamic State group is staging increasing bloody international attacks, presenting a rare but complicated chance for foreign cooperation with the Taliban government to counter the jihadists. Since winning their own insurgency in defiance of the international community three years ago, the Taliban has been plagued by attacks by the Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K). (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)
(FILES) Afghan Burqa-clad women walk along a road during the celebration of third anniversary of Taliban takeover of Afghanistan near Ahmad Shah Massoud square in Kabul on August 14, 2024. Afghanistan’s Islamic State group is staging increasing bloody international attacks, presenting a rare but complicated chance for foreign cooperation with the Taliban government to counter the jihadists. Since winning their own insurgency in defiance of the international community three years ago, the Taliban has been plagued by attacks by the Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K). (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)(AFP)

The Taliban has announced the enforcement of a new law on the "Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice" in Afghanistan.

The Ministry for Promoting Virtue and Preventing Vice issued the law on August 21. It requires women to fully cover their bodies and faces and forbids them from speaking or singing loudly enough for non-family members to hear.

Also Read: Afghans are suffering. Don’t expect any tears from the Taliban

The law's document, published in the official gazette, outlines the Taliban's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. It states that women's voices are now classified as 'awrah,' or intimate parts, and can only be heard in necessary situations.

The guidelines regarding hijab emphasise the importance of covering the entire body and face to prevent temptation.

Also Read: After two years of Taliban rule, uncertainty clouds women’s education in Afghanistan

In addition, the law states that the ombudsmen are responsible to prevent the drivers from playing music, using drugs, transporting women without hijab, providing a place for women to sit and mingle with men who are not mahrams, and from being wise and mature.

Also Read: Taliban to return private land to Hindu, Sikh minorities in Afghanistan, says report

“It is haram for unrelated men to look at the bodies or faces of unrelated women, and it is haram for unrelated women to look at unrelated men,” the law ratified by Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada states, as reported by ANI.

Punishment for these “crimes” will be carried out by the Taliban's Muhtaseebs or morality police, who have the authority to detain individuals for up to three days.

Notably, the Taliban have attempted to partially defend their new laws by claiming they are intended to safeguard women. The regime has recently begun tightening down on men, with morality police visiting mosques and inspecting for those who haven't grown beards.

Also Read: Taliban sending women to jail to save them from gender-based violence: Report

Long before the Taliban came to power, Afghanistan granted women the right to vote in 1919, a year before the United States. It opened its first schools for girls in 1921, according to The Washington Post.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 12:58 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldTaliban bans women from praying aloud in each other’s presence

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    290.00
    01:45 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    6.4 (2.26%)

    Tata Motors share price

    847.55
    01:45 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.5 (0.53%)

    Tata Steel share price

    149.45
    01:45 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -0.6 (-0.4%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    320.15
    01:45 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -0.5 (-0.16%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,752.05
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    339.75 (3.61%)

    Coforge share price

    7,816.80
    01:30 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    61.3 (0.79%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.00
    01:33 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -0.95 (-0.54%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,222.15
    01:33 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -11.5 (-0.93%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,255.00
    01:30 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3734.05 (-7.62%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,325.00
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -509.25 (-7.45%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    13,420.00
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -864.65 (-6.05%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    652.15
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -29.05 (-4.26%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    371.40
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    32 (9.43%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    156.75
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    13.25 (9.23%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    477.40
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    38.55 (8.78%)

    Redington India share price

    181.20
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    14.45 (8.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.