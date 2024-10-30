Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Taliban bans women from praying aloud in each other's presence

Taliban bans women from praying aloud in each other's presence

Livemint

The Taliban has enforced a new law in Afghanistan requiring women to cover themselves and limiting their voices to private settings fully. The law emphasises strict adherence to their interpretation of Sharia, with morality police authorised to punish violations.

(FILES) Afghan Burqa-clad women walk along a road during the celebration of third anniversary of Taliban takeover of Afghanistan near Ahmad Shah Massoud square in Kabul on August 14, 2024. Afghanistan's Islamic State group is staging increasing bloody international attacks, presenting a rare but complicated chance for foreign cooperation with the Taliban government to counter the jihadists. Since winning their own insurgency in defiance of the international community three years ago, the Taliban has been plagued by attacks by the Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K). (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)

The Taliban has announced the enforcement of a new law on the "Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice" in Afghanistan.

The Ministry for Promoting Virtue and Preventing Vice issued the law on August 21. It requires women to fully cover their bodies and faces and forbids them from speaking or singing loudly enough for non-family members to hear.

Also Read: Afghans are suffering. Don’t expect any tears from the Taliban

The law's document, published in the official gazette, outlines the Taliban's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. It states that women's voices are now classified as 'awrah,' or intimate parts, and can only be heard in necessary situations.

The guidelines regarding hijab emphasise the importance of covering the entire body and face to prevent temptation.

Also Read: After two years of Taliban rule, uncertainty clouds women’s education in Afghanistan

In addition, the law states that the ombudsmen are responsible to prevent the drivers from playing music, using drugs, transporting women without hijab, providing a place for women to sit and mingle with men who are not mahrams, and from being wise and mature.

Also Read: Taliban to return private land to Hindu, Sikh minorities in Afghanistan, says report

“It is haram for unrelated men to look at the bodies or faces of unrelated women, and it is haram for unrelated women to look at unrelated men," the law ratified by Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada states, as reported by ANI.

Punishment for these “crimes" will be carried out by the Taliban's Muhtaseebs or morality police, who have the authority to detain individuals for up to three days.

Notably, the Taliban have attempted to partially defend their new laws by claiming they are intended to safeguard women. The regime has recently begun tightening down on men, with morality police visiting mosques and inspecting for those who haven't grown beards.

Also Read: Taliban sending women to jail to save them from gender-based violence: Report

Long before the Taliban came to power, Afghanistan granted women the right to vote in 1919, a year before the United States. It opened its first schools for girls in 1921, according to The Washington Post.

(With inputs from agencies)

