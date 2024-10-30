Taliban bans women from praying aloud in each other's presence

The Taliban has enforced a new law in Afghanistan requiring women to cover themselves and limiting their voices to private settings fully. The law emphasises strict adherence to their interpretation of Sharia, with morality police authorised to punish violations.

The Taliban has announced the enforcement of a new law on the "Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice" in Afghanistan.

The Ministry for Promoting Virtue and Preventing Vice issued the law on August 21. It requires women to fully cover their bodies and faces and forbids them from speaking or singing loudly enough for non-family members to hear.

The law's document, published in the official gazette, outlines the Taliban's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. It states that women's voices are now classified as 'awrah,' or intimate parts, and can only be heard in necessary situations.

The guidelines regarding hijab emphasise the importance of covering the entire body and face to prevent temptation.

In addition, the law states that the ombudsmen are responsible to prevent the drivers from playing music, using drugs, transporting women without hijab, providing a place for women to sit and mingle with men who are not mahrams, and from being wise and mature.

"It is haram for unrelated men to look at the bodies or faces of unrelated women, and it is haram for unrelated women to look at unrelated men," the law ratified by Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada states, as reported by ANI.

Punishment for these “crimes" will be carried out by the Taliban's Muhtaseebs or morality police, who have the authority to detain individuals for up to three days.

Notably, the Taliban have attempted to partially defend their new laws by claiming they are intended to safeguard women. The regime has recently begun tightening down on men, with morality police visiting mosques and inspecting for those who haven't grown beards.

Long before the Taliban came to power, Afghanistan granted women the right to vote in 1919, a year before the United States. It opened its first schools for girls in 1921, according to The Washington Post.