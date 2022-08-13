An AFP correspondent reported that about 40 women, chanting “Bread, work and freedom," marched in front of the education ministry building in Kabul, before the fighters dispersed them by firing their guns into the air and some women protesters who took refuge in nearby shops were chased and beaten by Taliban fighters with their rifle butts. The protesters carried a banner which read "August 15 is a black day" as they demanded rights to work and political participation, the report said, adding that, "justice, justice. We're fed up with ignorance," chanted the protesters, many of them not wearing face veils, before they dispersed. Some journalists covering the protest, which is the first women's rally in months, were also beaten by the Taliban fighters.