Taliban claim complete control of Afghan province of Panjshir

Taliban claim complete control of Afghan province of Panjshir1 min read . 10:25 AM IST
Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound.
The Taliban have taken complete control of Panjshir province, the last area in Afghanistan being held by resistance forces, the Islamist militant group's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Monday.
The Taliban have taken complete control of Panjshir province, the last area in Afghanistan being held by resistance forces, the Islamist militant group's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Monday.
Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound.
Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound.
There was no immediate word from Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the opposition group resisting Taliban forces.
There was no immediate word from Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the opposition group resisting Taliban forces.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!