Taliban claim complete control of Afghan province of Panjshir

Taliban claim complete control of Afghan province of Panjshir

Premium
Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces rest while deployed to patrol along a road at the Rah-e Tang in Panjshir province.
1 min read . 10:25 AM IST Reuters

Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound.

The Taliban have taken complete control of Panjshir province, the last area in Afghanistan being held by resistance forces, the Islamist militant group's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Monday.

There was no immediate word from Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the opposition group resisting Taliban forces.

