Taliban claim complete control of Afghan province of Panjshir

Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound.

The Taliban have taken complete control of Panjshir province, the last area in Afghanistan being held by resistance forces, the Islamist militant group's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Monday.

