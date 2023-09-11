Taliban encroaching on Pakistani territory? Officials cite ‘unlawful’ construction, 'indiscriminate firing'1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 04:49 PM IST
Pakistan accuses Taliban-led government of encroaching on its territory and indiscriminate firing on military posts. Border crossing closed.
Pakistan has found itself embroidered in a border dispute with Afghanistan, with the Torkham crossing remaining closed for most of last week. Officials accuse the Taliban-led government of encroaching on Pakistani territory with the construction of an 'unlawful structure'. It also accused Afghan forces of targeting Pakistan military posts with “indiscriminate firing".