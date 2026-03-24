Taliban frees American researcher Dennis Coyle in ‘goodwill’ move after over a year in detention

Afghanistan’s Taliban government announced the release of American national Dennis Coyle, who had been detained for more than a year. Officials said the decision followed a request from his family seeking a pardon ahead of Eid.

“The Supreme Court of the Islamic Emirate deemed his period of detention sufficient and decided on his release,” the foreign ministry said.

Talks involving US, Taliban and UAE The release announcement came after a meeting involving Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, former US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, UAE ambassador Saif Mohammed Al-Ketbi, and a member of Coyle’s family, AFP said.

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The UAE played a key mediating role, with Taliban authorities describing the move as a gesture of goodwill.

Coyle, 64, appeared relieved as he spoke briefly at Kabul airport before departing on an Emirati jet.

US welcomes move, seeks release of others US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the development and urged further releases.

“Dennis joins over 100 Americans who have been freed in the past 15 months,” Rubio said.

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He added: “We are still seeking the immediate return of Mahmood Habibi, Paul Overby, and all other unjustly detained Americans.”

Arrest and detention conditions Coyle, a linguist and researcher from Colorado, was arrested in January 2025. Taliban authorities said he violated local laws, without giving details.

His family, however, said he was working legally in Afghanistan and described harsh detention conditions.

He was held in “near-solitary conditions... without access to adequate medical care,” according to a family website.

Ongoing detention disputes The US recently placed Afghanistan on its list of countries involved in “wrongful detentions,” a move Kabul called “regrettable.”

Despite tensions, both sides have engaged in negotiations, with several prisoner releases in recent years seen as confidence-building steps.

(With AFP inputs)

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