Afghanistan: Taliban govt annuls divorces, forces women to return to abusive husbands2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 06:11 PM IST
- In what United Nations called ‘gender-based apartheid’, women are facing the worst nightmare with no right to fight domestic abuse, no right to separate from their legally married abuser
The Taliban regime governing Afghanistan has been infamous for their stringent and often limiting rules applied only for the female sex. From closing down educational institutions for women to restricting their employment, and even altogether banning their presence in many public spaces, the Taliban Government turned back all the freedom to exercise the civil rights that females enjoyed while the US army was in the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×