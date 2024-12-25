Taliban government official on Wednesday, December 25, claimed that Pakistan's airstrike on eastern Afghanistan has killed 46 people, which includes mostly women and children, reported the news agency AP.

The deputy spokesman for the Afghan government, Hamdullah Fitrat, also said that six people were wounded in the Paktika province bordering Pakistan, according to the agency report.

In an official statement, Mohammad Khurasani, the spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed that 50 people, including 27 women and children, have died in the air strike, cited the agency report.

The local residents told the news agency that at least 13 people were left dead, adding that the deal toll can be higher. The wounded were transported to a local hospital, as per the news report.

Pakistan has not officially commented on the strikes. However, this comes a day after Pakistani security officials told the news agency that Tuesday's strike was to dismantle a training facility and kill insurgents in the province of Paktika in Afghanistan.

Pakistan military on Wednesday said the security forces killed 13 insurgents in an overnight operation, as per the news report.

The strikes are likely to spike tensions between the two countries further. Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban government denounced the attack on Tuesday and said that most of the victims were refugees from the Waziristan region and promised retaliation, according to the agency's earlier report.

TTP is a separate group but also remains a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.