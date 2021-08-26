Taliban has killed TOLO news reporter Ziar Yaad in Afghanistan Kabul, news agency ANI reported. The agency informed that Ziar's cameraman was beaten up by the Taliban while reporting on poverty, unemployment at Haji Yaqub intersection in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Taliban took control of Afghanistan on 15 August following the withdrawal of troops by the US. It was expected that Afghan forces would put up a fight against the Taliban but they collapsed sooner than expected.

Since the Taliban's takeover, thousands of Afghani nationals and citizens of other countries including India are trying to escape from the war-torn country.

People are fleeing to other countries as violence has surged under the Taliban's rule. Hundreds of Indians, as well as, Afghani nationals have also arrived in India from Afghanistan in the past two weeks to protect their lives from the Taliban.

India, on August 17, had also announced that it would issue an emergency e-visa to Afghan nationals who want to come to the country in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there.

India has evacuated 626 people including 228 Indian citizens from Afghanistan till Tuesday.

