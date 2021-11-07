The Taliban asked the drivers around the Nangarhar province to give them hand in ensuring the security of the province and acknowledged them to prevent transporting other gunmen, the report says
NANGARHAR (AFGHANISTAN) :
The Taliban has ordered the taxi drivers of the eastern Nangarhar province not to transport any other gunmen other than the ones who are the Taliban affiliates, reported a local media.
In a statement released by Nangarhar's provincial office, the Taliban asked the drivers around the province to give them hand in ensuring the security of the province and acknowledged them to prevent transporting other gunmen, reported Khaam Press.