Taliban retaliates Pakistan strikes, exchange of fire at border after 8 killed in Afghanistan
Taliban Pakistan military attack Live updates: The Taliban defence ministry said it had targeted Pakistani troops at the border in response to the air strikes.
Afghanistan's Taliban said Pakistani jets carried out two air strikes inside Afghan territory early on Monday, killing at least eight people, including five women and three children. The deaths were reported in the eastern border provinces of Khost and Paktika. Taliban said they retaliated by launching heavy weapons at the Pakistani military.