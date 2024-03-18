Taliban Pakistan military attack Live updates: The Taliban defence ministry said it had targeted Pakistani troops at the border in response to the air strikes.

Afghanistan's Taliban said Pakistani jets carried out two air strikes inside Afghan territory early on Monday, killing at least eight people, including five women and three children. The deaths were reported in the eastern border provinces of Khost and Paktika. Taliban said they retaliated by launching heavy weapons at the Pakistani military. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Reuters, the Taliban defence ministry said it had targeted Pakistani troops at the border in response to the air strikes. Al Jazeera cited a witnesses as saying that three mortar shells were fired from Afghanistan’s Paktia province at the Borki border area of Pakistan. One of them fell near a government school.

In earlier statement, Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Taliban administration, said, "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan does not allow anyone to compromise security by using Afghan territory." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s military said it conducted an operation on its own soil, in the North Waziristan region next to Afghanistan border. The military was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying that “eight terrorists" were killed.

Why Pakistan-Taliban attacks were launched The air strikes come two days after seven Pakistani soldiers were killed. The two countries trade blame over who is responsible for a recent spate of militant attacks in Pakistan.

The Pakistani government and security officials said such attacks have risen in recent months, many of them claimed by the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) and launched from Afghan soil. According to reports, Pakistan also claimed that the armed fighters are crossing over from Afghanistan to carry out attacks in Pakistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Taliban denied Pakistan's claim. "Pakistan shouldn't blame Afghanistan for the lack of control, incompetence, and problems in its own territory," Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, was quoted by Reuters as saying. “Such incidents can have very bad consequences which will not be in Pakistan's control," he added.

According to Al Jazeera, Taliban spokesperson said it “strongly condemns" the attack, calling this “reckless action" a violation of Afghanistan’s territory.

