Taliban ready for engagement with international community but…2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 12:33 PM IST
A Taliban minister said that - after the force swept into power - women started observing the hijab ‘100%’.
A Taliban minister said that - after the force swept into power - women started observing the hijab ‘100%’.
Listen to this article
On July 24, the Taliban stated that - while it was prepared for dialogue with the international community - it would not accept any responses hostile to Islam.