On July 24, the Taliban stated that - while it was prepared for dialogue with the international community - it would not accept any responses hostile to Islam.

"We just follow Allah, Prophet Mohammad, the Caliph of Rashidun and Companions in implementation of our law. We don't accept anything from anyone which is against Islam," said Acting Minister of Vice and Virtue Mohammad Khalid Hanafi.

Hanafi criticised the international community's sanctions against the Taliban while in Ghazni, according to Tolo News. The Vice and Virtue minister also urged public servants to modify their attire in accordance with Sharia.

"All employees that are in the provinces, districts and ministries should make their appearances according to Islamic values," Hanafi said.

He said that - after the Taliban swept into power - women started observing the hijab "100%," reported Tolo News.

Moreover, the United Nations mission in Geneva said that the latest United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) report reveals a "disturbing and consistent pattern of human rights violations" by the Taliban.

The report detailing the human rights situation in Afghanistan during the past 10 months since the Taliban took control was published by the UN mission in Afghanistan. Although the report exposes some of the Taliban's human rights abuses, the mission said that it did not accurately capture the full extent of those abuses or the number of violations that have occurred since August 2021.

According to the UN mission, this may be due to the methods used for the study and/or the inability to visit locations where torture and other cruel treatment, unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests and detentions, and forced relocation occur in Afghanistan.

The report undoubtedly reveals a disturbing and consistent pattern of human rights violations by the Taliban, in line with the previous findings of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, and international and non-governmental organizations.

Meanwhile, the provincial governor, Mohammad Ishaq Akhundzada, called on the forces of the Taliban to respect the people, reported Tolo News.

"Those who stand in the checkpoints, or are in a district office or another department, they should address the problems of the people," he said.

