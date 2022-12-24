Taliban restricts female NGO employees to go to work in Afghanistan1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 07:57 PM IST
It is not immediately clear whether the order applied to United Nations agencies, which have a large presence in Afghanistan
Further tightening restrictions on women's rights, Afghanistan's Taliban-run government on Saturday ordered all domestic and international non-governmental organisations (NGO) to prevent female employees from reporting to work.