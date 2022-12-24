Further tightening restrictions on women's rights, Afghanistan's Taliban-run government on Saturday ordered all domestic and international non-governmental organisations (NGO) to prevent female employees from reporting to work.

According to the letter, which was confirmed by Abdulrahman Habib, a spokesman for the economy ministry, some of the female employees were not following the administration's interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women, so they were not permitted to work until further notice.

It was not immediately clear whether the order applied to United Nations agencies, which have a large presence in Afghanistan.

On 22 December, Taliban announced that women would be banned from the universities across the country. The regressive ban came as an extension of a similar decision imposed on girls studying in higher secondary schools, since the Taliban returned to power last year.

Taliban's move drew strong condemnation from around the world as well as some demonstrations and harsh criticism domestically.

Since taking control in August 2021, the Taliban have widely implemented their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, despite initially promising a more moderate government that would respect the rights of women and minorities.

(With inputs from Reuters)