The Taliban on Friday resumed the operations of the Afghan embassy in Islamabad.

The embassy confirmed the resumption of operation in a statement on its Facebook page, reported Tolo News.

"All Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, businessmen, Pakistani nationals and other esteemed foreign citizens residing in Pakistan who wish to travel to Afghanistan via Pakistan are kindly informed that Afghanistan's Embassy in Islamabad and all General Consulates in Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta are active and carrying on their activities as before," the statement said. "You can refer to the mentioned missions five days per week."

The Islamic Emirate spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, said that the move was made in a bid to resolve the existing challenges of the Afghan refugees.

"Those who were there, the employees of the embassy and consulates, they resumed operations," he said. "Because you know that people have a lot of problems related to the embassies and consulates. This doesn't mean our diplomats returned there and started official work."

Earlier some reports leaked to the media suggesting that the Islamic Emirate had sent its envoys to run the embassy in Islamabad.

But Mujahid then told a news conference that there was no official envoy sent by the Islamic Emirate, reported Tolo News.

