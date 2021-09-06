OPEN APP
Taliban say UN promises aid after meeting with officials in Kabul

Taliban's Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar meets with Martin Griffiths, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, in Kabul, Afghanistan, in this handout photo uploaded to social media on September 5,  (via REUTERS)Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2021, 06:00 AM IST Reuters

  • Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban's political office and other officials met Martin Griffiths

Senior Taliban officials met in Kabul on Sunday with the U.N. undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, who promised to maintain assistance for the Afghan people, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban's political office and other officials met Martin Griffiths as Afghanistan faces a potentially catastrophic humanitarian crisis caused by severe drought and a collapsing economy.

"The U.N. delegation promised continuation of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, saying he would call for further assistance to Afghanistan during the coming meeting of donor countries," Shaheen said on Twitter.

Afghanistan, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been plunged into crisis by the abrupt end of billions of dollars in foreign aid following the collapse of the Western-backed government and the victory of the Taliban last month.

Shaheen said the Taliban assured the U.N. delegation of "cooperation and provision of needed facilities."

The United Nations is expected to convene an international aid conference in Geneva on Sept. 13 to help avert what U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called a “looming humanitarian catastrophe"

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

