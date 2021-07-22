Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Taliban says will not let ISIS become active in Afghanistan

Taliban says will not let ISIS become active in Afghanistan

Premium
This comes a day after US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the focus of US military efforts in Afghanistan will be countering terrorist threats, not the Taliban
1 min read . 09:46 PM IST ANI

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid claimed that there are no terrorists from Central Asia or China's Uyghur region in Taliban-controlled areas, reported Sputnik.

Kabul [Afghanistan]: Taliban on Thursday said that they will not let the terrorist organisation ISIS become active in Afghanistan.

Kabul [Afghanistan]: Taliban on Thursday said that they will not let the terrorist organisation ISIS become active in Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid claimed that there are no terrorists from Central Asia or China's Uyghur region in Taliban-controlled areas, reported Sputnik.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid claimed that there are no terrorists from Central Asia or China's Uyghur region in Taliban-controlled areas, reported Sputnik.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

This comes a day after US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the focus of US military efforts in Afghanistan will be countering terrorist threats, not the Taliban, following the withdrawal.

This comes a day after US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the focus of US military efforts in Afghanistan will be countering terrorist threats, not the Taliban, following the withdrawal.

"We assure you that we will not let ISIS to become active in the country, in the areas under our control. As for the presence of terrorists from other countries, I completely deny this. There are no terrorists from Central Asia or China in the country. We assure you that we ... will prevent them from entering the country," Sputnik quoted Mujahid as saying.

"We assure you that we will not let ISIS to become active in the country, in the areas under our control. As for the presence of terrorists from other countries, I completely deny this. There are no terrorists from Central Asia or China in the country. We assure you that we ... will prevent them from entering the country," Sputnik quoted Mujahid as saying.

On Wednesday, Austin said the US will "keep an eye on" Al-Qaeda, the extremist network whose use of Afghanistan as a haven for planning the 9/11 attacks on the United States was the reason US forces invaded Afghanistan in 2001.

On Wednesday, Austin said the US will "keep an eye on" Al-Qaeda, the extremist network whose use of Afghanistan as a haven for planning the 9/11 attacks on the United States was the reason US forces invaded Afghanistan in 2001.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

The Taliban now control about half of the 419 district centres in Afghanistan, and while they have yet to capture any of the country's 34 provincial capitals, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

The Taliban now control about half of the 419 district centres in Afghanistan, and while they have yet to capture any of the country's 34 provincial capitals, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

As the Taliban seize more territory, the Afghan security forces are consolidating their positions to protect key population centres, including Kabul, he said.

As the Taliban seize more territory, the Afghan security forces are consolidating their positions to protect key population centres, including Kabul, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!