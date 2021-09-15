Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials

Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials

Premium
Taliban-controlled Afghan central bank urged Afghans to use the country's local Afghani currency
1 min read . 07:33 PM IST Marc Jones, Reuters

Taliban-controlled Afghan central bank said the money and gold had been kept in the former top Afghan officials' houses, although it did not yet know for what purpose

LONDON : Afghanistan's Taliban-controlled central bank said it had seized nearly $12.4 million in cash and gold from former top government officials on Wednesday, including former vice president Amrullah Saleh.

In a statement, the central bank said the money and gold had been kept in officials' houses, although it did not yet know for what purpose.

Saleh's whereabouts are unknown. He has vowed to resist the Taliban, who stormed to power a month ago, and last week a family member said the Taliban had executed his brother Rohullah Azizi.

In a separate statement, the bank urged Afghans to use the country's local Afghani currency. It comes amid growing worries that the country's banks and firms are running short of money, especially dollars, which are widely used.

In a sign that the Taliban are looking to recoup assets belonging to former government officials, the central bank issued a circular to local banks last week asking them to freeze the accounts of politically exposed individuals linked to the previous government, two commercial bankers said.

