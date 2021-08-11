NEW DELHI : One of the four attack helicopters donated by India to Afghanistan in 2019 has been seized by the Taliban after they took over the airport in Kunduz, in the northeast of the country.

Pictures and videos on Twitter show Taliban cadres standing next to a Mi-24 attack helicopter.

India had previously gifted four Mi-24V attack helicopters to the Afghan Air Force as well as three Cheetah light utility helicopters, among other equipment. The attack helicopters were given under a deal between Afghanistan and Belarus, but financed by India. Besides this, India has also provided training to aircrews.

The capture of the Indian helicopter comes as the Taliban and Afghan security forces are locked in a fierce battle for the country with news reports saying that seven to eight provincial capitals were now in control of the rebels. This is after they swept through large swathes of rural Afghanistan since US troops departed the country on 1 July. The seizure of the helicopter also comes as the Afghan security forces are seen as lacking in air support, one of the reasons attributed to the Taliban’s speedy capture of territory. Afghan authorities are said to be looking for back up support from countries like India against the backdrop of concerns that the Taliban will escalate the level of violence once international troops complete their drawdown by 31 August.

In New Delhi, the government did not respond to questions whether Kabul had requested for air support from India to fight the Taliban. India has been against sending troops to Afghanistan given that the Taliban are seen as supported by Pakistan, India’s arch rival.

Last month, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaeen had in an interview said that India should not give any military support to the Afghan government.

