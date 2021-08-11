Taliban seizes attack helicopter donated by India to Afghanistan

The capture of the Indian helicopter comes as the Taliban and Afghan security forces are locked in a fierce battle for the country with news reports saying that seven to eight provincial capitals were now in control of the rebels. This is after they swept through large swathes of rural Afghanistan since US troops departed the country on 1 July. The seizure of the helicopter also comes as the Afghan security forces are seen as lacking in air support, one of the reasons attributed to the Taliban’s speedy capture of territory. Afghan authorities are said to be looking for back up support from countries like India against the backdrop of concerns that the Taliban will escalate the level of violence once international troops complete their drawdown by 31 August.