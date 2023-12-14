Taliban sending women to jail to save them from gender-based violence: Report
Taliban sending women to jail to save them from gender-based violence. Taliban also shut all the protection centres in the nation calling it a ‘western concept'
Ever since the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in 2021, there has been a rampant increase in human rights violations and crimes against women. After restricting women's access to nearly everything, the Taliban is now sending them to jail in the name of protecting them from gender-based violence, according to a United Nations report published on Thursday.