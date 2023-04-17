Taliban shut education centers ‘until further notice’ in southern Afghanistan2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 07:54 PM IST
- The Education Ministry ordered the Taliban heartland provinces of Helmand and Kandahar to close education centers and institutes while a committee reviews their activities.
The Taliban led government in Afghanistan has been curbing a female's accessibility to a free society, since after they took charge. In their long list of bans imposed on women, included was education beyond sixth grade.
