Even now, women are taking to the streets to fight for their human rights and dignity - all of us, and especially those from Muslim countries, must stand with them, Malala Yousafzai said
After Taliban issued a new decree ordering all Afghan women to wear burqa, Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai urged world leaders to hold Taliban accountable for violating human rights.
Speaking out of concern for women and girls in the country, she took to Twitter to say, Taliban want to erase girls and women from all public life in Afghanistan. And added that they want girls out of school and women out of work.
"We must not lose our sense of alarm for Afghan women as the Taliban continue to break their promises. Even now, women are taking to the streets to fight for their human rights and dignity - all of us, and especially those from Muslim countries, must stand with them," added Malala.
What Taliban said while issuing the decree?
The Taliban have been forcing women to cover themselves up since returning to power in August. They also put up posters around the capital Kabul directing Afghan women to cover up.
Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice pasted the poster on cafes and shops. The posters had an image of the face-covering burqa. While issuing the decree on Saturday, Taliban Chief Haibatullah Akhundzada said, “They should wear a 'chadori (head-to-toe burqa)' as it is traditional and respectful."
How world leaders are protesting against the decree?
Soon after the decree was issued, several world leaders aired their concerns about the decision.
A day after the announcement, UN chief Antonio Guterres urged the Taliban to keep their promises to Afghan women & girls, and their obligations under international human rights law.
Meanwhile, UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett took to Twitter to express, "Step by step Taliban is obliterating Afghan women's human rights with the latest edict on mandatory face coverings compounding restrictions on education, movement, employment and public life. There must be consequences for human rights violations - time for the int comm to act."
Unrecognized by most of the international community, the Taliban-led government has committed to respecting the human rights and rights of women.
The UN mission in Afghanistan has expressed concern about the announcement, saying that this decision contradicts numerous assurances regarding respect for and protection of all Afghans' human rights, including those of women and girls.
