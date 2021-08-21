Taliban websites disappear from internet, reason unclear1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2021, 05:48 AM IST
The Taliban operate separate websites in Pashto, Dari, Arabic, Urdu and English. All five appeared to be unreachable
The official websites of the Taliban, who swept to power in Afghanistan on the back of a lightning offensive last week, appeared to have vanished from the internet late on Friday.
It was not immediately clear whether a technical fault or something else was to blame.
The Taliban operate separate websites in Pashto, Dari, Arabic, Urdu and English. All five appeared to be unreachable on Friday.
A spokeswoman for CloudFlare, which online records list as providing protection for the Taliban sites, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The outage was first reported by The Washington Post.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
