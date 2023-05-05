Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister appointed by the Taliban in Afghanistan, is scheduled to visit Pakistan for a four-day period to take part in the 5th Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue between China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, according to a statement released by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

During his visit to Pakistan from May 5 to May 8, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, accompanied by a high-level delegation, will lead the Taliban-appointed Afghan Minister for Commerce and Industry, Haji Nooruddin Azizi, as well as senior officials from the Afghan Foreign Affairs, Transport, and Trade Department.

The formal release noted,“Apart from holding bilateral meetings, the Acting Afghan Foreign Minister will also participate in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue on 6th May 2023. State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China, Qin Gang, will also participate in the Trilateral Foreign Minister's Dialogue."

The statement further noted that the visit of the Acting Afghan Foreign Minister is a continuation of Pakistan's political engagement process with Afghanistan, which, inter alia, included a visit of Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to Kabul on 29 November 2022 and a visit of a high-level delegation led by the Defence Minister of Pakistan to Kabul on 22 February 2023.

According to Dawn, Muttaqi has previously visited Pakistan once since the Taliban's takeover of Kabul on August 15, 2021, with his last visit to Islamabad occurring in November of the same year.