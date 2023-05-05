Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan for trilateral dialogue1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Muttaqi has previously visited Pakistan once since the Taliban's takeover of Kabul on August 15, 2021, with his last visit to Islamabad occurring in November of the same year.
Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister appointed by the Taliban in Afghanistan, is scheduled to visit Pakistan for a four-day period to take part in the 5th Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue between China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, according to a statement released by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.
