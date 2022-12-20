Taliban-led Afghanistan bans female students from universities

Afghanistan's Taliban-run Afghan higher education ministry said on Tuesday that female students would not be allowed access to the country's universities until further notice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A letter, confirmed by a spokesperson for the higher education ministry, instructed Afghan public and private universities to suspend access to female students immediately, in accordance with a cabinet decision.

The latest Taliban's restriction on female education is likely to raise concerns in the international community, which has not officially recognised the de facto administration.

Foreign governments, including the United States, have said that a change in policies on women's education is needed before it can consider formally recognising the Taliban-run administration, which is also subject to heavy sanctions.

In March, the Taliban drew criticism from many foreign governments and some Afghans for making a U-Turn on signals all girls' high schools would be opened.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.