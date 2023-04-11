Taliban's another attack on women's freedom–Ban from restaurants with gardens2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 11:29 AM IST
- Taliban has created new barriers to women accessing health care, blocked women's aid workers from doing their jobs, and curtailed their basic rights.
Women in Afghanistan are reeling from one of the worst phases of their lives since Taliban seized the Islamic nation in 2021. The conservative forces led by men have continued to tyrannize over women, undermining their freedom. In the latest act of suppression, the Taliban has banned the entry of families and women into restaurants with gardens or green spaces in Herat province, Fox News reported.
