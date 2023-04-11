Women in Afghanistan are reeling from one of the worst phases of their lives since Taliban seized the Islamic nation in 2021. The conservative forces led by men have continued to tyrannize over women, undermining their freedom. In the latest act of suppression, the Taliban has banned the entry of families and women into restaurants with gardens or green spaces in Herat province, Fox News reported.

According to Afghan officials, the move has been made because of gender mixing or because women allegedly are not wearing the hijab.

Baz Mohammad Nazir, a deputy official from the Ministry of Vice and Virtue's directorate in Herat said the Taliban forces have barred entry of women only in restaurants with green areas, such as a park, where men and women could meet.

However, outdoor dining remains open for men.

This is one of the latest in a slew of restrictions imposed by the Taliban since they took control over Afghanistan in 2021 August. The humanitarian situation has been exacerbated in the wake of unprecedented nationwide economic, financial, and humanitarian crises.

The Taliban dismantled the system to respond to gender-based violence, created new barriers to women accessing health care, blocked women's aid workers from doing their jobs, and curtailed their basic rights.

The other kinds of bans that the Taliban imposed on women are shutting girls out of classrooms beyond sixth grade; not allowing women to go to universities, restricting most types of employment opportunities, such as jobs at the United Nations, and the prohibition of going to the gym.

The UN Secretary-General condemned the Taliban’s decision to ban Afghan women from working with the United Nations in Afghanistan. This is a violation of the inalienable fundamental human rights of women, the UN said.

It added that the ban violates Afghanistan’s obligations under international human rights law and infringes on the principle of non-discrimination.

Taliban forces have also banned female aid workers from working at NGOs.

Women in the country are also prohibited from leadership posts, and not allowed to work as well as travel unless accompanied by a male companion.

The Taliban promised to reopen all schools on March 23 this year, but, instead, they closed secondary institutions for girls on that day.