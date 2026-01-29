‘Talks can only take place when…’: Iran rejects negotiations claim with US as Trump hopes for Tehran to ‘come to table’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that he has neither been in contact with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in recent days nor sought any negotiations, according to state media reports on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

“There was no contact between me and Witkoff in recent days and no request for negotiations was made from us,” Araqchi told state media, adding that various intermediaries were “holding consultations” and were in contact with Tehran, Reuters reported.

“Our stance is clear, negotiations don't go along with threats and talks can only take place when there are no longer menaces and excessive demands.”

Earlier, speaking in an exclusive interview with CNN, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran would consider talks with the United States only if negotiations were “genuine” and aimed at reaching a meaningful agreement on nuclear weapons, while warning that US troops would be targeted if the Islamic Republic comes under attack.

Ghalibaf said that although Tehran was willing to negotiate, he believed this was not the type of dialogue the US president was seeking, accusing him of wanting to impose his will rather than engage in meaningful talks, the report stated.

Trump threatens Iran again! US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Iran to negotiate a nuclear deal, warning that any future US attack would be far more severe. In response, Tehran threatened retaliation against the United States, Israel, and their allies.

"Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!" Trump wrote on social media.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said that another “armada” was heading toward Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to a deal with Washington.

The United States has bolstered its military presence in the Gulf after nationwide protests in Iran triggered the deadliest crackdown since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that Tehran supports any initiative, grounded in international law, that helps avert war.