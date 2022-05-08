Tamil Nadu girl donates ‘piggy bank’ savings of 4,400 to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu girl donates ‘piggy bank’ savings of ₹4,400 to crisis-hit Sri Lanka2 min read . 02:46 PM IST
- The move comes a few days after TN Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a contribution of ₹1 crore from DMK to the state fund for Sri Lanka
A donation of ₹4,400 was given to the island country Sri Lanka which is going through its worst economic crisis. This generous donation was made by a girl from Tamil Nadu, who handed over all of her piggy bank savings to the district collector Shankar Lal Kumawat.
Empathizing with the people of Sri Lanka, this little girl from Tamil Nadu donated her savings to help the people of Sri Lanka.
Praising her initiative, the high commission of India in Colombo tweeted, "Strength of bond between the peoples of India and Sri Lanka on display!!!!"
The move comes a few days after Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin announced a contribution of ₹1 crore from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to the state fund for Sri Lanka.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs will donate their one month salary to the chief minister fund for Sri Lanka, the party announced on Thursday.
Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, also president of the ruling DMK, had appealed for donations to help the Lankan people, even as the party has already announced ₹one crore towards this purpose.
He expressed gratitude to the external affairs ministry for accepting the state's request, highlighting that the situation was "pitiable" in the island nation.
Stalin has also appealed to the people to donate to the Tamil Nadu government's fund to buy essentials to support people Sri Lanka who are suffering from a dearth of food and medicines.
India has supplied nearly 40,000 MT of petrol to Sri Lanka to help ease the fuel shortage in the country, which is reeling under acute food and electricity shortages, propelled by the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours.
On 6 May, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Friday declared a state of emergency giving security forces sweeping powers for the second time in five weeks to deal with escalating anti-government protests.
Rajapaksa had declared an emergency on 1 April also after a mass protest opposite his private residence. He had revoked it earlier on 5 April.
Sri Lanka’s defence ministry has appealed to the public to assist it in managing the current economic crisis and unrest in the country with "utmost intelligence and patience" and also cancelled the leaves of all security personnel.
