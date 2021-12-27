Tardy covid vaccine makers under fire for trials in developing nations

The escalation in infections has disrupted Vietnam’s supply chains, exacerbating the vaccine shortage despite it receiving millions of doses from countries including the U.S. and China. It’s not alone in the developing world, as less than half of the global population has been fully immunized, compared with around 80% among G-7 countries, according to figures from Our World in Data. Just five African countries including the Seychelles, Mauritius and Morocco are projected to hit a year-end target of fully vaccinating 40% of their people and the limited access to syringes may slow the rollout, the World Health Organization said in October.