‘Targeting of commercial shipping unacceptable,’ India calls restoration of safe navigation in Strait of Hormuz at UN

India's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Harish P, on Thursday raised serious concerns over threats to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, urging immediate restoration of safe navigation while calling for restraint and de-escalation amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, ANI reported.

Delivering India's statement at the UN General Assembly debate under the Veto Initiative on "The Situation in the Middle East," Harish P stressed that maritime security remains critical for India's energy and economic interests.

"An aspect of particular concern for India, for its energy and economic security, relates to commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. India has deplored the fact that commercial shipping was made a target of military attacks in this conflict," he said.

Highlighting the human cost of the conflict, Harish P noted that Indian nationals have been among the victims.

We have urged all states to promote dialogue and diplomacy and de-escalation of tensions, and to purposefully address underlying issues.”

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He added, “We have also called for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states...India has deplored the fact that commercial shipping was made a target of military attacks in this conflict. The precious lives of Indian seafarers aboard ships have been lost during the course of the conflict. We reiterate that the targeting of commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding the freedom of navigation and commerce in the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable.”

International law in this regard must be fully respected. We strongly urge that safe and unimpeded freedom of navigation and global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz be restored at the earliest, Harish further noted.

Reaffirming its stance on sovereignty, Harish said, "We have also called for respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states."

India's intervention comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions and concerns over disruptions to global energy supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime corridor for international trade.