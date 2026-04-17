‘Targeting of commercial shipping unacceptable,’ India calls restoration of safe navigation in Strait of Hormuz at UN

India's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Harish P, on Thursday raised serious concerns over threats to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, urging immediate restoration of safe navigation while calling for restraint and de-escalation amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, ANI reported.

Delivering India's statement at the UN General Assembly debate under the Veto Initiative on "The Situation in the Middle East," Harish P stressed that maritime security remains critical for India's energy and economic interests.

"An aspect of particular concern for India, for its energy and economic security, relates to commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. India has deplored the fact that commercial shipping was made a target of military attacks in this conflict," he said.

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Highlighting the human cost of the conflict, Harish P noted that Indian nationals have been among the victims.

We have urged all states to promote dialogue and diplomacy and de-escalation of tensions, and to purposefully address underlying issues.”

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He added, “We have also called for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states...India has deplored the fact that commercial shipping was made a target of military attacks in this conflict. The precious lives of Indian seafarers aboard ships have been lost during the course of the conflict. We reiterate that the targeting of commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding the freedom of navigation and commerce in the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable.”

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International law in this regard must be fully respected. We strongly urge that safe and unimpeded freedom of navigation and global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz be restored at the earliest, Harish further noted.

Reaffirming its stance on sovereignty, Harish said, "We have also called for respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states."

India's intervention comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions and concerns over disruptions to global energy supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime corridor for international trade.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.