Tariff ruling is a setback for Trump but doesn’t end trade war
Jason Douglas , Jon Emont , Hannah Miao , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 May 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Trade experts say the president is unlikely to abandon levies as the principal tool in his quest to rewrite the rules of global commerce.
SINGAPORE : Shortly after the news broke that a U.S. court invalidated almost all of President Trump’s tariffs, one Vietnam-based furniture exporter responded with an astonished text: “WHAT???"
